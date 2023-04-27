Podcast | 5 Acting Performances by Irrfan Khan We Don't Talk About

In this episode of Do I Like It, let us talk about Irrfan Khan. On 29 April 2020, Irrfan left us after a long battle with cancer. This episode aims to celebrate his legacy by discussing five of his best acting performances. But I won't be talking about obvious picks like The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, etc. I want to mention some hidden gems from his filmography which don't usually get talked about when we mention his acting but definitely deserve to be mentioned.

Stay tuned and let us know your favorite performances by Irrfan.