Podcast | Lessons From Urdu Poetry to Prepare for the 'Imtihaan' of Life

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about 'Imtihaan'
(Photo: The Quint)
Get ready to wake up early, switch off Instagram, and stock up on extra coffee packets, because exam season is approaching. While writing this episode, memories of my student life came back to haunt me. I'm glad I don't have to write any exams this year.
But you know what, the 'imtihaan' of life is never-ending. In this episode of Urdunama, I talk about the preparation tactics of great professors like Jaun Elia, Allama Iqbal, and Javed Akhtar. Tune in!
