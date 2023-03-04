Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Lessons From Urdu Poetry to Prepare for the 'Imtihaan' of Life

Podcast | Lessons From Urdu Poetry to Prepare for the 'Imtihaan' of Life

In this episode, I talk about the preparation tactics of great professors like Jaun Elia and Javed Akhtar.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about 'Imtihaan'

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about 'Imtihaan'</p></div>

Get ready to wake up early, switch off Instagram, and stock up on extra coffee packets, because exam season is approaching. While writing this episode, memories of my student life came back to haunt me. I'm glad I don't have to write any exams this year.

But you know what, the 'imtihaan' of life is never-ending. In this episode of Urdunama, I talk about the preparation tactics of great professors like Jaun Elia, Allama Iqbal, and Javed Akhtar. Tune in!

Also ReadPodcast | Stages of Love Part 3: 'Hijr' and Separation Anxiety in Urdu Poetry

To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.

To check out more episodes of 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also ReadPodcast | Media Trials: Can Judiciary and Journalism Coexist?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu?

Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

Also ReadPodcast | Gulmohar Review : Anti-Hero to 'Hum Saath Saath Hai'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT