Podcast | Ghar Banduk Biryani Review: Nagraj Manjule as an Action Star

Ghar Banduk Biryani is a Marathi film that portrays the good and bad of an otherwise gray world. While on one hand, we have a larger than life police officer, on the other, we see a gang leader, called ‘Commander’. The director attempts to humanize both the factions, he showcases the corruption overcome by Nagraj Manjule as the cop, and the circumstances which lead to the crime gang forming in the first place.

