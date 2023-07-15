Podcast | Understanding 'Fanaa', Beyond the Aamir-Kajol Film

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about Fanaa
Photo: The Quint
Fanaa is a complex idea with a rich history. It can mean to be annihilated, to be destroyed, or to be consumed by something else. But it can also mean to be transformed, to be liberated, or to be at peace.
Fabeha discusses how the word has been used in literature, poetry, and music. Listen till the end!
