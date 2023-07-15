Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Understanding 'Fanaa', Beyond the Aamir-Kajol Film

Podcast | Understanding 'Fanaa', Beyond the Aamir-Kajol Film

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the intricacies of the Urdu word Fanaa.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about Fanaa

|

Photo: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about Fanaa</p></div>

Fanaa is a complex idea with a rich history. It can mean to be annihilated, to be destroyed, or to be consumed by something else. But it can also mean to be transformed, to be liberated, or to be at peace.

Fabeha discusses how the word has been used in literature, poetry, and music. Listen till the end! 

To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out more episodes of 'Urdunamaclick here.

Also ReadPodcast | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: The Trailer Revealed Everything!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT