Podcast | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: The Trailer Revealed Everything!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is an upcoming film directed by Karan Johar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, alongside Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is set to be released on July 28, 2023.

In this Do I Like It episode, Prateek talks about the fundamental problem with the trailer and why that might ruin the film's experience. Watch till the end!