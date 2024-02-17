Urdunama Podcast | Faiz Ahmad Faiz Part II: Echoes of Love and Revolution

In the previous episode, Fabeha Syed read Faiz Ahmed Faiz's prison poetry showcases the resilience of his spirit and the power of his voice against oppression. But in this Urdunama episode, we venture into a gentler landscape, the blossoming gardens of Faiz's romantic poetry.

Fabeha guides you through Faiz's masterful use of metaphor and imagery, unveiling the depths of his emotional expression. Discover how his love poems transcended personal longing, reflecting a universal desire for freedom, beauty, and justice.