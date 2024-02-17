Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | Faiz Ahmad Faiz Part II: Echoes of Love and Revolution

Urdunama Podcast | Faiz Ahmad Faiz Part II: Echoes of Love and Revolution

Explore Faiz Ahmed Faiz's romantic poetry and its universal themes of freedom, beauty, and justice.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks abobut Faiz Ahmad Faiz

Photo: The Quint

In the previous episode, Fabeha Syed read Faiz Ahmed Faiz's prison poetry showcases the resilience of his spirit and the power of his voice against oppression. But in this Urdunama episode, we venture into a gentler landscape, the blossoming gardens of Faiz's romantic poetry.

Fabeha guides you through Faiz's masterful use of metaphor and imagery, unveiling the depths of his emotional expression. Discover how his love poems transcended personal longing, reflecting a universal desire for freedom, beauty, and justice.

