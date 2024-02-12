Behind Bars, Beyond Silence: Faiz Ahmad Faiz and the Poetry of Resistance

Join Fabeha Syed on a journey into the unyielding spirit of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, where prison walls could not confine his verse, and bars became echoes for his revolutionary voice. Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born on 13 February 1911 in Sialkot, present-day Pakistan.

In this episode of Urdunama, dive deep into the poet's life, from his early activism to his periods of incarceration, exploring how confinement fueled his most powerful and poignant poetry. We'll delve into iconic works like 'Hum Dekhenge' and uncover the hidden stories behind them, analyzing Faiz's masterful use of metaphors and imagery to challenge authority and ignite hope.

As Prateek Lidhoo sings a rendition of 'Gulon Mein Rang Bhare', we pay a tribute to the indomitable spirit of expression, where poetry becomes a weapon of resistance, and words break free even from the most fortified walls.