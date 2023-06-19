Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Dhuin Review: The Best Film of 2023 That You Haven't Seen

Podcast | Dhuin Review: The Best Film of 2023 That You Haven't Seen

It is set in a lockdown Darbhanga, where financial woes make the protagonist choose between his passion and duties.
Anjali Palod
Podcast
Published:

This Maithili film is streaming on MUBI.

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>This Maithili film is streaming on MUBI.</p></div>

A few months ago I watched a film, that still hasn't left me. In this episode of Do I Like It, let's talk about ‘Dhuin’, Anchal Mishra’s short film. This Maithili film, streaming on MUBI, follows the journey of a theatre actor, Pankaj (played by Abhinav Jha), who treads on the blurred lines of enthusiasm and exhaustion.

The film is set in a lockdown Darbhanga, where financial woes make the protagonist choose between his passion and duties. Even as heavy mist engulfs rural Bihar, the sensitive portrayal of Dhuin's characters cannot remain hidden. Listen till the end!

Also ReadPodcast | Madari Album Review: How is Munawar Faruqui's Debut Rap Project??

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also ReadPodcast | Fire In The Mountains Review: A Dreamy Hill Station's Sombre Reality

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT