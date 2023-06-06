Podcast | Fire In The Mountains Review: A Dreamy Hill Station's Sombre Reality

It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Sony Liv.
Fire In The Mountains is a 2021 film directed by Ajitpal Singh. It revolves around a woman in Uttarakhand and intertwines the themes of superstition and patriarchy in a dreamy hill station – exposing its sombre reality.
It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Sony Liv.
