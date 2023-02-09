What's the AI Gaffe That Proved Costly for Google's Parent Firm on Wall Street?

Google's new AI chatbot dropped the ball and its parent company had to pay the price.

In a nutshell: The AI conversational model called Bard shared inaccurate information in a video posted by Google, Reuters reported on Thursday, 9 February.

The video showed Bard responding to the prompt, "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year old about?"

Bard's reply suggested that JWST was the first satellite to capture a planet lying outside the Earth's solar system, the report said

Yes, but: According to NASA, the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) was first to take photos of exoplanets back in 2004.

Bad timing? The error on Bard's part was reportedly realised prior to Google's presentation on the AI chatbot.