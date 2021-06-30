Why Govt's Intent To Be Super Censor is a Red Flag for Filmmaking

A group of people have already shot off a letter to the government saying that “the amendments giving powers to the central government to revoke a film certificate must be dropped". Celebrities like Kamal Hassan and Vishal Bhardwaj have also vocally criticised the move on social media platforms and urged people to raise their voices against it.



But why does the government want to be the super censor? What is the intention behind this move? And what do people from the film industry have to say about it?

Our guests in this episode are: Filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter Sanjay Gupta, who is known for his hit films like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mayank Tewari, who's co-written critically acclaimed films and shows like Newton, Bard of Blood, and Sulemeni Keeda, and Karan Tripathi, Legal Consultant at The Quint. Tune in!