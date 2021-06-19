Centre To Pass Bill Allowing Re-Censoring of Cleared Films?

The ministry has also strengthened laws around piracy and proposed Section 6AA that says, "notwithstanding any law for the time being in force, no person shall, without the written authorisation of the author, be permitted to use any audio-visual recording device in a place to knowingly make or transmit or attempt to make or transmit or abet the making or transmission of a copy of a film or a part thereof."

The Cinematography (Amendment) 2019 Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2019, after which it was also sent to the Standing Committee on Information Technology (2019-20), which presented its report in March 2020.

“The observations/recommendations made by the Standing Committee on Information Technology in the report have been examined and it is proposed to suitably revise the clauses in the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 based on the recommendations made by the Committee,” said the ministry.

(With inputs from The Indian Express).