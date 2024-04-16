Podcast: Decoding the Visual Language of Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila', based on the life of the Punjabi singer. Going further than a general review, we dive deep into the visual language of the Netflix film, looking at how editor Aarti Bajaj and cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca created a complex portrait of an atist, without spelling out every little detail.

Watch till the end and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Camera: Ribhu Chaterjee, Gargee Sarkar

Video: The Quint

Music: BMG