Podcast: Decoding the Visual Language of Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo talks about the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'
Photo: The Quint
In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila', based on the life of the Punjabi singer. Going further than a general review, we dive deep into the visual language of the Netflix film, looking at how editor Aarti Bajaj and cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca created a complex portrait of an atist, without spelling out every little detail.
Watch till the end and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Camera: Ribhu Chaterjee, Gargee Sarkar
Video: The Quint
Music: BMG
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)