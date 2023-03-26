Podcast | Bheed Film Review: Didn't Like a Cop as a Protagonist

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Bheed Film Review: Didn't Like a Cop as a Protagonist

Although, I have some reservations about a few artistic decisions, overall, Bheed is definitely a must watch.
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

In this episode, Pratikshya talks about Bheed.

In this episode of Do I Like It, I review Anubhav Sinha’s latest - 'Bheed'. 'Bheed' not only packs a powerhouse of talented actors, but a story that directly reflects the reality of many. As always, Sinha takes up real life news incidents and fictionalises them to showcase the depth of the issue surrounding his movie. In this case, he does justice to the horrific reality of migrant workers who were heading back to their home towns en masse after the Covid-19 pandemic induced a nation-wide lockdown in 2020.

Although, I have some reservations about a few artistic decisions, overall, 'Bheed' is definitely a must-watch. Tune in for the full review.

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

