Podcast | Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway Review: Mukerji Alone Carries This Film

Pratikshya Mishra reviews Mrs.Chatterjee vs Norway
Photo Credit: The Quint
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the true story of Sagarika Chakraborty, and further based on her book 'The Journey of a Mother'. It is centered around an immigrant couple whose children are taken away by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services.
Most of the film's emotional core rests on Mukerji's able shoulders as she emotes and acts with equal promise. The film’s biggest flaw is that most of the themes it touches upon are cursory or anecdotal at best.
Tune in to this episode for the full review!
