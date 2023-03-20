Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway Review: Mukerji Alone Carries This Film

Podcast | Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway Review: Mukerji Alone Carries This Film

Most of the film's emotional core rests on Mukerji's able shoulders as she emotes and acts with equal promise.
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

Pratikshya Mishra reviews Mrs.Chatterjee vs Norway

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pratikshya Mishra reviews Mrs.Chatterjee vs Norway</p></div>

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the true story of Sagarika Chakraborty, and further based on her book 'The Journey of a Mother'. It is centered around an immigrant couple whose children are taken away by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services.

Most of the film's emotional core rests on Mukerji's able shoulders as she emotes and acts with equal promise. The film’s biggest flaw is that most of the themes it touches upon are cursory or anecdotal at best.

Tune in to this episode for the full review!

Also ReadPodcast | Power of Imagination in Embracing the 'Haqeeqat' of Life
Also ReadPodcast | What Young Indians Can Do To Fix Their Food

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT