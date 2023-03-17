Podcast | The Last of Us Review: Nearest to Perfect Show I've Ever Seen

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | The Last of Us Review: Nearest to Perfect Show I've Ever Seen

Everything from the colour palette to cinematography to acting performances will keep you gripped to the plot.
Verda Subzwari
Published:

Verda Subzwari reviews The Last Of Us

The Last of Us is an HBO production, which is adapted from the video game of the same name. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explore human relationships, their importance and fragility. 

Everything from the colour palette to cinematography to acting performances will keep you gripped to the plot. To find out why I describe it as a must-watch, tune in!

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

