Podcast | Zwigato Review: Das Shows the Plight at the End of the Tunnel

In this episode of Do I Like It, we review Zwigato, and no, this is not a new food delivery app; instead a portrayal of the life of a gig worker directed by Nandita Das. Das does an excellent job by using the medium of a food delivery worker to display multiple disparities and prejudices in society regarding gender, caste, and income.
At the same time, it’s refreshing to see Kapil Sharma, a celebrated Indian comic, take on the serious role of a father struggling to make ends meet. Overall, the film moves you and reminds you of the trials and tribulations in the life of a delivery driver, who is more than often overlooked as a rightful member of our society.
