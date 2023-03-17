Podcast | Zwigato Review: Das Shows the Plight at the End of the Tunnel

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Zwigato Review: Das Shows the Plight at the End of the Tunnel

The film reminds you that a delivery driver is more than often overlooked as a rightful member of our society.
In this episode of Do I Like It, we review Zwigato, and no, this is not a new food delivery app; instead a portrayal of the life of a gig worker directed by Nandita Das. Das does an excellent job by using the medium of a food delivery worker to display multiple disparities and prejudices in society regarding gender, caste, and income.

At the same time, it’s refreshing to see Kapil Sharma, a celebrated Indian comic, take on the serious role of a father struggling to make ends meet. Overall, the film moves you and reminds you of the trials and tribulations in the life of a delivery driver, who is more than often overlooked as a rightful member of our society.

Tune in for the full review!

