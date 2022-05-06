Review: ‘Thar’ Impresses With Its Aesthetics but Has an Underwhelming Screenplay

In Thar a police inspector and his subordinate discuss the possible culprits behind the horrific murders they are investigating. “I have a feeling the story isn’t about Gabbar” says the inspector thoughtfully, chewing on Laal Maas, “It could be Jai and Viru, Thakur or even Basanti.”

This Sholay of a case attains supreme importance in Inspector Surekha’s life as he struggles to find value and meaning in his years of service. Written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and the dialogues by Anurag Kashyap take us to the border village of Munabao in Rajasthan. The year is 1985 and the bursts of gunshots reveal a sense of disquietude.