In Photos: Indian Wrestlers Protest Alleged Sexual Harassment at Jantar Mantar

Several big names from India's wrestling community such as Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat are on a dharna at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar since Sunday, 23 April.

They are sitting in protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers, including one minor.

The wrestlers picked up from where they left off in January 2023, when they had staged a similar protest over the sexual harassment allegations faced by Singh.