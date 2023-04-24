In Photos: Indian Wrestlers Protest Alleged Sexual Harassment at Jantar Mantar

Several big names from India's wrestling community such as Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat are on a dharna at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar since Sunday, 23 April.
(Photo: PTI)
They are sitting in protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers, including one minor.
The wrestlers picked up from where they left off in January 2023, when they had staged a similar protest over the sexual harassment allegations faced by Singh.
Wrestlers (left to right) Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and others during their protest dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, 23 April.
After almost 3 months, the top Indian wrestlers resumed their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (left) and Sakshi Malik react during a press conference regarding the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, 23 April.
Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik (in frame) confirmed that a sexual harassment complaint has been filed against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Connaught Place police station in Delhi, but an FIR is yet to be registered.
"Seven girls, including a minor, gave a complaint at CP police station against Brij Bhushan Singh regarding sexual harassment but FIR is yet to be filed. There must be POCSO case. We've been waiting for 2.5 months...," Malik has said, as per ANI.
In January 2023, the wrestlers had staged a protest over the same issue and had met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who then set up an oversight committee to look into the wrestlers' complaints.
Vinesh Phogat (in frame) is one of the several prominent Indian wrestlers who has called out the WFI chief for allegedly sexually harassing female wrestlers for several years. Singh, a six-time member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, has held the top position at WFI for close to a decade.
The wrestlers have resumed their protest, demanding that the findings of the oversight committee, led by Olympic medallist Mary Kom, be made public.
Vinesh Phogat with other wrestlers during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, 23 April.
Wrestlers prepare to stay the night as part of their protest dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, 23 April.
