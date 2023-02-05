In Photos: These Women Traders at Hyderabad's Annual Numaish Fair Mean Business

Soumya left her job at a private firm a few years ago to start her own business of local sweets and savouries. "It was a matter of self-esteem for me. I needed to start something of my own. And if what you sell is unique, you will have support," says Soumya, who runs a stall in a space allotted to SHGs by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooperation (GHMC) for free. She adds that though it's a free space, not many people visit as it is close to an exit gate. "I may not make a lot of sales, but this will give me exposure," she says.