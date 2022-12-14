In Photos: How Women Entrepreneurs in Karnataka's Raichur Are Finding Their Feet

Women in Karnataka's Raichur district have their hands full at the moment. From running tailoring shops to roti-making ventures, they are slowly establishing themselves as local entrepreneurs who support their families. Some of them – like Taiyamma – have also donned the role of an Unnati Sakhi, as part of the UNDP and SAP Labs' Code Unnati Project. As Unnati Sakhis, they help identify local women entrepreneurs like themselves and nurture their potential.

"I've never been happier," says Taiyamma, a former ASHA worker who now runs a tiffin centre in Karnataka's Raichur.