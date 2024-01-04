Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019We Can Almost Guarantee That You've Never Seen These Shah Rukh Khan Pics Before

We Can Almost Guarantee That You've Never Seen These Shah Rukh Khan Pics Before

A Twitter user has shared some priceless photos of Shah Rukh Khan.
Quint NEON
Photos
Updated:

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and Aryan Khan.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and Aryan Khan.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Can we ever get enough of Shah Rukh Khan? The answer, my friend, is no. After a hiatus of five years, SRK made a smashing comeback in 2023 with three movies - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki - and two of them broke numerous box office records.

King Khan may not have a release this year, but who needs an excuse to gaze at his photos? Let's take a look at some rare photos of Shah Rukh, right from his college days to him goofing around with his kids Aryan and Suhana. A thread with all the pics was shared by an X user, @ixadilx, and has gone viral since.

If you aren't on X, we can almost guarantee that you haven't come across many of them:

A very young Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan during his college days.

Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991.

Shah Rukh Khan with his mother-in-law.

SRK, Gauri with their kids Suhana and Aryan.

Shah Rukh with his son Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan poses during one of his film shoots.

Shah Rukh presumably posing for a photoshoot.

An adorable photo of SRK and his children.

Shah Rukh clicked during one of his shoots.

SRK busy reading a script.

SRK, Suhana and Aryan.

Shah Rukh Khan with Shweta Bachchan.

SRK and Nana Patekar.

Also Read'This Was a Dream': Taapsee Pannu on Working With Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 04 Jan 2024,03:16 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT