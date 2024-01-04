We Can Almost Guarantee That You've Never Seen These Shah Rukh Khan Pics Before

Can we ever get enough of Shah Rukh Khan? The answer, my friend, is no. After a hiatus of five years, SRK made a smashing comeback in 2023 with three movies - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki - and two of them broke numerous box office records.

King Khan may not have a release this year, but who needs an excuse to gaze at his photos? Let's take a look at some rare photos of Shah Rukh, right from his college days to him goofing around with his kids Aryan and Suhana. A thread with all the pics was shared by an X user, @ixadilx, and has gone viral since.

If you aren't on X, we can almost guarantee that you haven't come across many of them: