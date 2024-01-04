We Can Almost Guarantee That You've Never Seen These Shah Rukh Khan Pics Before

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and Aryan Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Can we ever get enough of Shah Rukh Khan? The answer, my friend, is no. After a hiatus of five years, SRK made a smashing comeback in 2023 with three movies - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki - and two of them broke numerous box office records.
King Khan may not have a release this year, but who needs an excuse to gaze at his photos? Let's take a look at some rare photos of Shah Rukh, right from his college days to him goofing around with his kids Aryan and Suhana. A thread with all the pics was shared by an X user, @ixadilx, and has gone viral since.
If you aren't on X, we can almost guarantee that you haven't come across many of them:
A very young Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan during his college days.
Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991.
Shah Rukh Khan with his mother-in-law.
SRK, Gauri with their kids Suhana and Aryan.
Shah Rukh with his son Aryan Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan poses during one of his film shoots.
Shah Rukh presumably posing for a photoshoot.
An adorable photo of SRK and his children.
Shah Rukh clicked during one of his shoots.
SRK busy reading a script.
SRK, Suhana and Aryan.
Shah Rukh Khan with Shweta Bachchan.
SRK and Nana Patekar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)