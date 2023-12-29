'This Was a Dream': Taapsee Pannu on Working With Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'

Taapsee Pannu talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu, who is currently celebrating the success of Dunki, recently opened up about her experience working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared, "This was a dream or a benchmark of sorts that I never thought I'll be able to achieve because I really did not keep it in my list. I was like, 'This is too good to be true; let's just not even keep it in my list because if I don't achieve it, I'll keep feeling bad about it.'"
Adding that sharing screen with Shah Rukh had been a learning experience for her, Taapsee further told the publication, "Now because I have worked for two years shooting this film (Dunki), I was lucky enough to be with him (Shah Rukh Khan) every single day. We have shot together, there is hardly any stuff we have without each other."
"It was learning not just in front of the camera, it is learning beyond the camera. Because the stories that he tells you about his experiences in the last 35 years in the industry to the tricks of actors in front of the camera," Taapsee added.
Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.
