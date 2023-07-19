In Photos: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Turn Heads at 'Bawaal' Screening

The makers of Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai on 18 July. The star-studded event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Huma Qureshi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Radhika Madan, among others.

The film's lead actors, Varun and Janhvi, looked stunning as they posed together for the paparazzi at the screening of their film.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaaal is set to release on 21 July.