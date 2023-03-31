In Pics: 'Spiderman' Stars Tom Holland & Zendaya Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted In Mumbai
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Tom Holland and Zendaya, stars of Spiderman: No Way Home, were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. The hit couple were seen wearing casual outfits when they were snapped at the airport. Tom were a pink shirt and jeans while Zendaya wore a lose black top and trousers.
Zendaya is known for her role in Euphoria while Tom Holland plays Spiderman in the recent Spiderman film in the Avengers universe.
Take a look at their pictures from the airport:
Tom Holland looked his casual best when he was snapped at the airport.
Tom Holland was last seen in the film 'Uncharted.'
Zendaya looked happy in her casual look.
Zendaya and Tom Holland star together in the Spiderman films.
