'Blessing Granted': Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Welcome a Baby Girl

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad welcome their first child.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 23 September. The couple took to social media on 25 September to share the news with their fans. Posting a couple of pictures from the hospital, Fahad and Swara also revealed the name of their daughter.
The caption under the post read, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth.. Our baby girl Raabiyaa, was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world."
