'Blessed, Grateful, Excited': Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Announce Pregnancy

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have announced that they are expecting their first baby.
Actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to announce her pregnancy on Tuesday, 6 June. She went on to write, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!"

Swara also shared a few pictures along with her tweet. The Bhaag Beanie Bhaag actor and her husband Fahad Ahmad are having their first baby. 

