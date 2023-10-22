Pics: Sushmita Sen Attends Durga Pujo With Daughters; Performs Dhunuchi Dance

Sushmita Sen attended Durga Pujo with daughters.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Sushmita Sen celebrated Saptami (the seventh day of Navratri) with her daughters Alisah and Renee. The actor visited a Durga Pandal in Mumbai on 21 October to seek blessings from Goddess Durga.
Sushmita twinned with her daughters in traditional outfits. The actor wore a bright pink saree. Sushmita was also spotted performing the traditional Dhunuchi dance at the pandal along with other devotees.
Sushmita Sen looked radiant in a pink saree.
The actor greeted her fans at the pandal.
Sushmita attended Durga Pujo with her daughters Renee and Alisah.
The actor was all smiles for the paparazzi at the pandal.
Sushmita also posed with little kids who attended Durga Pujo.
Sushmita performed the traditional Dhunuchi dance with her daughters.
Several other devotees joined Sushmita.
Sushmita visited the Durga pandal on the seventh day of Navratri.
The actor sought blessings from Goddess Durga.
