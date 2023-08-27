Sushmita Sen Reveals Why Farah Khan Apologised To Her After 'Main Hoon Na'

Sushmita Sen in 'Main Hoon Na'
Sushmita Sen recently shared insights about her journey as an actor and her role in the hit 2004 film Main Hoon Na (2004). Despite her character Chandni Chopra being described as "small but powerful enough," the film's impact went beyond expectations.
The former Miss Universe revealed that Farah Khan apologized for the brevity of her role, stating she was "barely there" in the film. However, the audience's reaction reshaped the course of events. Posters were initially dominated by Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao, but after the film's release, Sen's presence took center stage alongside Shah Rukh Khan's.
Speaking with Humans of Bombay, Sushmita said, "Farah Khan called, my director, and said, 'Sush, I have seen the final edit and I have to apologise to you. Shah Rukh of course has the role, Zayed and Amrita have a role, but you are barely there'. So I was like, 'That is okay Farah, we had a deal, you kept through the promise, and I kept through it. It is done, now don't worry about it'."
Sen added, "But inside I was thinking, 'Oh no, I am barely there!' The (Main Hoon Na) screening happened at Film City. My phone starts ringing. And I don't know why Yash ji (Yash Chopra) is calling me, the whole gamut of the industry is calling. So ab darr darr ke I pick up the phone (I pick up the phone scared)."
Sushmita remembered being told, "Your performance is exceptional, I couldn't take my eyes off you," and also heard, "I hope you're present in the second half and in every frame." She mentioned that she skipped the screening, fearing she would feel disheartened as Farah had informed her that her role was minimal.
