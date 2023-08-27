Sushmita Sen Reveals Why Farah Khan Apologised To Her After 'Main Hoon Na'

Speaking with Humans of Bombay, Sushmita said, "Farah Khan called, my director, and said, 'Sush, I have seen the final edit and I have to apologise to you. Shah Rukh of course has the role, Zayed and Amrita have a role, but you are barely there'. So I was like, 'That is okay Farah, we had a deal, you kept through the promise, and I kept through it. It is done, now don't worry about it'."

Sen added, "But inside I was thinking, 'Oh no, I am barely there!' The (Main Hoon Na) screening happened at Film City. My phone starts ringing. And I don't know why Yash ji (Yash Chopra) is calling me, the whole gamut of the industry is calling. So ab darr darr ke I pick up the phone (I pick up the phone scared)."

Sushmita remembered being told, "Your performance is exceptional, I couldn't take my eyes off you," and also heard, "I hope you're present in the second half and in every frame." She mentioned that she skipped the screening, fearing she would feel disheartened as Farah had informed her that her role was minimal.