'Such a Proud Moment': Farhan Akhtar After Daughter Shakya Graduates

'Such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement,' Farhan Akhtar wrote.
Actor-director Farhan Akhtar recently attended his daughter Shakya Akhtar’s graduation ceremony.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar recently attended his daughter Shakya Akhtar's graduation ceremony.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar recently attended his daughter Shakya Akhtar’s graduation ceremony. Shakya Akhtar successfully completed her studies at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom and her entire family gathered at the venue to celebrate her achievement. From Farhan to Javed Akhtar everyone showed their support.

Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement.
Onwards and upwards...the world is yours."

Shakya Akhtar at her graduation ceremony. 

Javed Akhtar with his granddaughter. 

Farhan with his daughter. 

Farhan Akhtar and family. 

