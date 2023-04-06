Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Stage Collapses During a Dust Storm in Indore

(Photo: Instagram)
A stage erected for actor-singer Farhan Akhtar for his upcoming live performance in Indore collapsed due to a dust storm on 5 April 2023. A viral video of the incident is being widely shared online.
In the video, it can be seen that the stage on which the actor-musician was supposed to perform collapsed during the sand storm. And after the accident, people rushed towards the stage to ensure that no one was caught in the rubble. Photos from the incident are also being circulated.
Take a look here:
Farhan was due to perform at the fest sometime this week, an article posted on the official website of Indore’s Sushila Devi Bansal College said.
Farhan will next be seen directing Je Le Zaraa which stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Lead roles.
