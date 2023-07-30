'You Deserve Everything': Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics on Anand Ahuja's B'day

Sonam Kapoor wishes husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her husband Anand Ahuja's 40th birthday today. The actor took to Instagram on 30 July to share a bunch of unseen pictures to wish her husband on his special day.
Sonam also penned a heartfelt note for him, which read, "Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja. Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more."
Sonam also shared a selfie featuring herself and Anand.
Sonam shared an unseen picture where she could be seen kissing Anand.
She shared another picture from her wedding day shoot.
In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen performing some Hindu ritual.
In this picture, Anand can be seen carrying his son, Vayu, in his arms.
Anand Ahuja turned 40 on 29 July.
The actor also posted a picture of her pregnancy in the carousel post.
Another picture featured Anand helping his son Vayu walk.
In the last picture, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss under the moonlight.
