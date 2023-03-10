Pics: Sonakshi Sinha, Anshula Kapoor & Others Turn Heads at Lakme Fashion Week

Sonakshi Sinha, Anshula Kapoor Dazzle In Mohit Rai's Designs at LFW
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha, Anshula Kapoor and Antara Marwah were the showstoppers for Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal's brand ITRH at the Lakme Fashion Week. The women looked stunning in their respective looks as they walked the ramp. Anshula was spotted wearing a shimmery corset top with a matching high-slit skirt. While Sonakshi turned heads in an all-golden set.
Here, take a look:
Anshula Kapoor stunned in her silver ensemble.
Antara Motiwala Marwah looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp.
Sonakshi Sinha stunned in her all-golden look.
Sonakshi was one of the showstoppers for Moit Rai's collection.
ITRH is founded by Ridhi Bansal and Mohit Rai.
Anaita Shroff Adajania was also seen walking the ramp.
