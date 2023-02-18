Sonakshi Sinha & Others Dazzle In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' Teaser

The caption for the poster went as follows, "One glance, one gesture and one command is all, the women of #Heeramandi need to steal your hearts! Coming soon"

The series is a first-of-its-kind show based on the courtesans of Lahore. Sanjay's last directorial venture was the 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.