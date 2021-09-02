In Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Asim Riaz & Others Visit Sidharth Shukla’s Family

After actor Sidharth Shukla's demise on Thursday, several celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Jay Bhanushali, and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Asim Riaz, and Arti Singh visited Cooper Hospital and Shukla's residents to pay their respects to the family.

Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday, 2 September, as per reports. Representatives from the hospital said that he was 'declared dead' on arrival. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.