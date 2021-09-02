In Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Asim Riaz & Others Visit Sidharth Shukla’s Family

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Asim Riaz and Arti Singh visit Sidharth Shukla's family.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
After actor Sidharth Shukla's demise on Thursday, several celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Jay Bhanushali, and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Asim Riaz, and Arti Singh visited Cooper Hospital and Shukla's residents to pay their respects to the family.
Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday, 2 September, as per reports. Representatives from the hospital said that he was 'declared dead' on arrival. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee at Sidharth Shukla's residence.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee reached to pay her respects to Sidharth Shukla's family.
Bigg Boss co-contestant, actor Arti Singh visited Sidharth Shukla's family.
Shefali Jariwala reaches Sidharth Shukla's house to pay respects
Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh arrive at Sidharth Shukla's residence.
Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao at Sidharth Shukla's residence.
Rahul Mahajan reaches Sidharth Shukla's place.
Rahul Mahajan outside Sidharth Shukla's house.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij at Sidharth Shukla's place.
Jay Bhanushali had tweeted that Sidharth would 'never leave' their hearts.
Sidharth Shukla's friend Asim Riaz visits Cooper Hospital
Published: 02 Sep 2021,05:29 PM IST