‘It’s Important To Know Your Truth,’ and Other Quotes by Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla passed away of a heart attack in Mumbai at the age of 40.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Sidharth Shukla, popularly known for his roles in the TV show Balika Vadhu, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, and most recently for winning Bigg Boss 13, died today of a heart attack in Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.
Just 40 years old, Shukla's unexpected demise has put the whole industry and his fans in shock. A lot of them have expressed their feelings on social media and remembered some of his moments on TV and films as a tribute to him. They have pointed out how he was a very cheerful, comforting presence on-screen and how he will always be missed.
Here's looking at some of his quotes and interviews that are favourites among his fans.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined