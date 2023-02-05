Pics: Ambani Family, Karan Johar & Others Leave for Sidharth-Kiara Wedding

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Ambani Family, Karan Johar & Others Leave for Sidharth-Kiara Wedding

Sidharth and Kiara are set to tie the knot on 6 February in Jaisalmer.
Celebs leave for the Sidharth-Kiara wedding

Karan Johar was seen at Kalina airport ahead of Sidharth-Kiara wedding

Shahid Kapoor sported white as he reached the airport. 

Shahid and Mira Kapoor leave for the grand wedding. 

Producer Aarti Shetty was also seen leaving.

As the wedding festivities for Bollywood couple Sidharth and Kiara are set to begin in Jaisalmer, many celebrities were spotted at the Kalina airport leaving for the event. The first ones to leave for the venue were Karan Johar, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, and producer Aarti Shetty.

Mukesh Ambani and family are also set to attend the grand wedding, as their security was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport.

