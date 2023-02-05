Pics: Ambani Family, Karan Johar & Others Leave for Sidharth-Kiara Wedding

Celebs leave for the Sidharth-Kiara wedding
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Karan Johar was seen at Kalina airport ahead of Sidharth-Kiara wedding
Shahid Kapoor sported white as he reached the airport.
Shahid and Mira Kapoor leave for the grand wedding.
Producer Aarti Shetty was also seen leaving.
As the wedding festivities for Bollywood couple Sidharth and Kiara are set to begin in Jaisalmer, many celebrities were spotted at the Kalina airport leaving for the event. The first ones to leave for the venue were Karan Johar, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, and producer Aarti Shetty.
Mukesh Ambani and family are also set to attend the grand wedding, as their security was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined