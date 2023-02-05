Pics: Sidharth Malhotra & His Family Arrive at Jaisalmer For His Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra & His Family Arrive at Jaisalmer For His Wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently the talk of the town. The couple is set to tie the knot on 6 February in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer. The duo were both spotted at the Jaisalmer airport, arriving with their respective families.
Take a look:
Sidharth Malhotra was seen wearing all black as he arrived at Jaisalmer.
Sidharth and Kiara are all set to tie the knot this February.
Sidharth's family was seen arriving as well.
His family is all set to be part of the grand event.
Sidharth's family were also spotted at the Jaisalmer airport.
