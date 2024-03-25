Sidharth-Kiara to Pulkit-Kriti: Here's How Bollywood Celebs Celebrated Holi 2024

Here's a glimpse into B-town celebs' Holi celebration.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood celebrities celebrated Holi in full swing on Monday, 25 March. Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat and Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their first Holi after marriage this year. While Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan embraced the festival of colours with their family, Rashmika Mandanna spent the day with her crew on set.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also shared a glimpse of their fun-filled celebration.
Sharing a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wrote on Instagram, "Holi with my Homie."
Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda celebrated their first Holi together.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan weren't in India for Holi this year.
Wishing her fans on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "May the sky above you always be blue. Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you."
Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also celebrated their first Holi together.
Sharing a picture with her pooch, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Hope you all have a safe and happy Holi."
Rashmika Mandanna spent the day working. She wrote on Instagram, "It’s a working holi for us.. but I hope you all are playing safe holi and enjoying yourselves.
Here’s us wishing you all a very Happy Holi."
Sharing a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta wrote on Instagram, "Happy Holi to all of you who celebrate. May this festival of colour bring joy, happiness & peace to you & your family. Love & light always."
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also wished fans a happy Holi.
