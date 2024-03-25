Pics: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan Celebrate Holi With Granddaughter Navya

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate Holi with their granddaughter Navya Nanda.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@navyananda)
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated Holi with their daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli. Taking to Instagram on Monday, 25 March, Navya shared a glimpse of the colourful celebration with her family.
In her carousel post, Navya could be seen hugging her grandparents. In another picture, Jaya could be seen playing with a water gun. Navya also shared a picture of the delicious spread of lunch that they had.
Navya Nanda celebrated Holi with her mother Shweta and grand parents.
In one of the pictures, Jaya Bachchan could be seen playing with a water gun.
Navya chose an embroidered white kurta for the Holi celebration.
Navya also shared a picture of the delicious spread of festive Indian food they had.
In one of the pictures, Jaya could be seen posing with Amitabh and Navya.
In a similar picture, Shweta could be seen hugging brother Abhishek and father Amitabh.
