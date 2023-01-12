In Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Meets & Greets His Fans in His Hotel Room at 2 AM

Shah Rukh Khan meets his fan at his hotel room.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@iamjatin555)
Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Pathaan, was in Delhi on 11 January for the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. During his visit to the capital, several fans lined up outside his hotel to meet him, and SRK welcomed them with open arms.
One of SRK's fans shared on Twitter that the DDLJ star welcomed them into his hotel room at 2 am and clicked pictures with them. He also signed the Pathaan posters that his fans brought along.
Take a look at some pictures here:
A fan kisses Shah Rukh on his cheek.
Shah Rukh signs the Pathaan poster that his fans brought for him.
Shah Rukh poses with his fans at the hotel.
Shah Rukh's fans pose outside the hotel with Pathaan posters.
Shah Rukh signs a Pathaan poster for another fan.
Shah Rukh poses with another fan.
