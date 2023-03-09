In Photos: Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar & Others Arrive at Satish Kaushik's House

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday, 8 March. His sudden demise has left the entire film industry in shock. Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at the veteran's Mumbai residence on 9 March.

Veterans including Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Satish Shah, and Raj Babbar, among others, were also spotted outside the late actor's house.