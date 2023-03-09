In Photos: Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar & Others Arrive at Satish Kaushik's House

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar & Others Arrive at Satish Kaushik's House

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack on 8 March.
Published:

Raj Babbar, Javed Akhtar, and Anupam Kher arrive at Satish Kaushik's house.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday, 8 March. His sudden demise has left the entire film industry in shock. Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at the veteran's Mumbai residence on 9 March.

Veterans including Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Satish Shah, and Raj Babbar, among others, were also spotted outside the late actor's house.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar arrived at Satish Kaushik's house.

Javed Akhtar also arrived at Kaushik's Mumbai residence.

Javed Akhtar and Satish Shah at Kaushik's residence in Mumbai.

Anupam Kher was among the first ones to arrive.

