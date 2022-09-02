Pics: Salman Khan Joins Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma for Ganpati Visarjan

Salman Khan joins Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan for ganpati visarjan.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood actor Salman Khan attended the Ganpati visarjan with his siblings Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan and his son-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. Salman wore a purple short with distressed jeans while Aayush sported a gold kurta.
Several other celebrities including Mika Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee, and Maniesh Paul also bid adieu to Ganesh ji with their families.
Take a look at the pictures here.
Salman Khan at the ganpati visarjan.
Aayush Sharma sported traditional attire for the visarjan.
Aayush Sharma hands goodies to paparazzi.
Helen attends the ganpati visarjan.
Aayush Sharma carries a ganesh idol.
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan.
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan during their ganpati visarjan ceremony.
The ganpati visarjan celebrations at the Khan residence.
Sohail Khan helps carry the ganpati idol.
Mika Singh at the aarti.
Maniesh Paul carries a ganpati idol.
