Before Leaving India, Rihanna Tells Paps She ‘Loves India’, Hugs Cops at Airport

At the event, Rihanna performed several of her songs including 'Umbrella', 'Rude Boy, and 'Wild Thoughts'. Actor Janhvi Kapoor also shared a video of the singer dancing with her to the song 'Zingaat'.

Several celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Kiran Rao, and Saif Ali Khan are attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.