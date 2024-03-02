Watch: Janhvi Kapoor & Rihanna Dance to ‘Zingaat’ at Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor at the Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
At the star-studded affair that is the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash, actor Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna grooved together to the song ‘Zingaat’. If you’re wondering how they fared, the video shared by the actor is proof that they aced it!
Kapoor captioned the post, “This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye.” The fans obviously loved the video with one commenting, “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC”
Several celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan are attendees at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash. The pre-wedding festivities will last from 1-3 March.
