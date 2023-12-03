Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Share New Pictures From Their Wedding Party

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married on 29 November in Imphal. Now, the newlyweds took to social media on on Saturday, 2 December, to share a bunch of photos from their wedding.

Randeep wore a white-and-gold kurta and dhoti, while Lin looked gorgeous in a yellow traditional Manipuri attire. Randeep captioned the photos as, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after."