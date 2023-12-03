Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Share New Pictures From Their Wedding Party

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram threw a wedding party on Saturday, 2 December.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married on 29 November in Imphal. Now, the newlyweds took to social media on on Saturday, 2 December, to share a bunch of photos from their wedding.
Randeep wore a white-and-gold kurta and dhoti, while Lin looked gorgeous in a yellow traditional Manipuri attire. Randeep captioned the photos as, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after."
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram at the wedding party that was held on Saturday, 2 December.
While Randeep wore a white and gold kurta and dhoti, Lin looked beautiful in a traditional Manipuri attire.
The duo tied the knot on 29 November.
