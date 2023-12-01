Pics: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Return to Mumbai After Wedding In Manipur

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram returned to Mumbai on Thursday, 30 November, after tying the knot in Manipur. The duo posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. As per reports, Randeep and Lin will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai soon.

On their trip back to Mumbai, Randeep wore a white shirt with beige trousers. Lin chose a red salwar suit.

Randeep and Lin got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort on Wednesday, 29 November. The wedding was attended by family and relatives only.