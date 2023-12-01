Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Return to Mumbai After Wedding In Manipur

Pics: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Return to Mumbai After Wedding In Manipur

Randeep and Lin got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Liashram at the Mumbai airport.

|

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Randeep Hooda and Lin Liashram at the Mumbai airport.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram returned to Mumbai on Thursday, 30 November, after tying the knot in Manipur. The duo posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. As per reports, Randeep and Lin will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai soon.

On their trip back to Mumbai, Randeep wore a white shirt with beige trousers. Lin chose a red salwar suit.

Randeep and Lin got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort on Wednesday, 29 November. The wedding was attended by family and relatives only.

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram arrive in Mumbai after their wedding in Manipur.

Randeep and Lin got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal.

Also Read'We Are One': Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Share Photos From Wedding Ceremony

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT