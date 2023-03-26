Ram Charan Celebrates B'day Early With Kiara Advani & Prabhu Deva on 'RC15' Sets

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ram Charan Celebrates B'day Early With Kiara Advani & Prabhu Deva on 'RC15' Sets

The 'RC15' team wrapped up the shoot of a song by celebrating Ram Charan's birthday.
Ram Charan celebrates early birthday on RC15 sets.

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, RC15, with his co-star Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Shankar Shanmugh and choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

On Saturday, 25 March, the RC15 team wrapped up the shoot of a song by celebrating the RRR actor's birthday two days early on sets. Ram Charan was welcomed at the venue with a shower of flower petals, and he later cut the cake with Kiara, Shankar, and Prabhu Deva.

Here are some photos from the celebration:

Ram Charan was welcomed with a shower of rose petals on set.

Ram Charan cut the cake with RC15 director and his co-star Kiara Advani.

Prabhu Deva also joined the celebration on set.

Ram Charan, Prabhu Dev, Kiara, and Shankar Shanmugh posed together for a picture with the RC15 team.

