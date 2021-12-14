Pics: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Back in Mumbai After Their Grand Wedding

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif back in Mumbai.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are back in Mumbai after their grand wedding that took place in Rajasthan. The actors were clicked at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Tuesday, 14 December. Katrina looked stunning in a peach salwar-kurta. The duo greeted the paps and waved at fans who had gathered outside.
Both Katrina and Vicky have been sharing photos from their wedding on Instagram.
They tied the knot on 9 December.
