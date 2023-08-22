Pics: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Celebrate Son Vayu's 1st Birthday With Family

Sonam Kapoor with her son, Vayu.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son, Vayu, turned one on 20 August. The couple took to social media to share a glimpse of the birthday celebration. Sonam and Anand hosted a special puja, followed by a family lunch, at their Delhi home. They were joined by their family members, including Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor.
Sharing some photos on Instagram, Sonam captioned the post, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents."
Sonam Kapoor and her son Vayu were both dressed in traditional attires.
Sonam and Anand pose with their family members for a memorable picture.
Sonam shared a glimpse of the decorations at the house.
Sonam and Anand celebrated Vayu's birthday with a puja.
Sonam shared a picture of balloons with Vayu's name printed on them.
Sonam's house looked beautiful with the subtle decorations.
Sonam and Anand's parents also posed together for a picture.
Sonam also shared a picture of Lord Ganesha.
